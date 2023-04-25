Fat Mike has Detroit's best hibachi grill

👋🏽 Hey, it's Sam. The wafting smell of oil and spices outside the Fat Mike Made It hibachi grill was too strong for me to ignore last weekend.

The intrigue: The line outside the food truck at Eastern Market is usually long, but I only had to wait about 15 minutes for my shrimp and lobster plate ($30).

As you can tell by the photo, it was excellent.

They don't skimp on the sauce, which had mostly soaked into the food by the time I took that picture.

Between the lines: Mike is providing a vital service — there's no proper hibachi restaurant within city limits.

Though you can finally get to select hibachi dishes at Maru downtown as of last month.

If you go: Find Fat Mike — whose real name is Michael Bowers — and his hibachi food truck at events or stationed on the east side at 12706 E. Jefferson Ave.