True spring weather is back this weekend after a wild week of sun and snow.

Here's how to be a good citizen and celebrate Earth Day this weekend:

🌲 Plant trees: Arboretum Detroit is honoring the day with a tree planting event at Oxygen Alley on the east side. You'll dig holes, push wheelbarrows and spread wood chips to mulch the new trees.

Today, 9am-12pm, 5361 Moran St.

💫 Free planetarium show: Up to 60 people can watch a planetarium show for free at Wayne State at 6pm tonight.

The planetarium is located in room 209 on the lower level of the Old Main building. Enter through the main entrance on Cass, take the stairs, and walk straight ahead to see the show.

🌎 Palmer Park cleanup: Bring a rake or your favorite cleanup tool, garden gloves and water bottle to the Community House Sunday morning. Members of the People for Palmer Park will assign you an area of the park to clean.