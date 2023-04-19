1 hour ago - Things to Do
See Sydney G. James' "Girl Raised in Detroit" exhibition
Sydney G. James' "Girl Raised in Detroit" exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit features new works inspired by the artist's career as a muralist, clothing designer and cultural organizer.
- The large-scale sculptural paintings and installations reflect perseverance in the wake of trauma.
If you go: The exhibition runs until Sept. 3.
