See Sydney G. James' "Girl Raised in Detroit" exhibition

Sydney G. James' Girl Raised in Detroit exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Sydney G. James' "Girl Raised in Detroit" exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit features new works inspired by the artist's career as a muralist, clothing designer and cultural organizer.

The large-scale sculptural paintings and installations reflect perseverance in the wake of trauma.

If you go: The exhibition runs until Sept. 3.

One of the installations inside the exhibition features a living room and family portrait.