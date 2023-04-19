1 hour ago - Things to Do

See Sydney G. James' "Girl Raised in Detroit" exhibition

Samuel Robinson

Sydney G. James' Girl Raised in Detroit exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Sydney G. James' "Girl Raised in Detroit" exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit features new works inspired by the artist's career as a muralist, clothing designer and cultural organizer.

  • The large-scale sculptural paintings and installations reflect perseverance in the wake of trauma.

If you go: The exhibition runs until Sept. 3.

One of the installations inside the exhibition features a living room and family portrait.
One of the installations inside the exhibition features a living room and family portrait.
The living room inside the installation.
The living room inside the installation.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more