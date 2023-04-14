What to do this weekend
Warm, sunny weather returned this week in all its glory.
- If you're still looking for ideas outside of going for a walk, breaking out the grill, or having a drink outdoors, we've got you covered:
😋 Downtown Street Eats: Grab a bite this afternoon from downtown's food trucks, which just resumed weekday service from 11am-3pm at Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade.
- Today's food truck lineup.
🚀 Space party: The Michigan Science Center hosts an event with music, food, drinks, a James Webb Space Telescope presentation, and a Laser Lizzo light show. Attendees must be 21 and over.
- Saturday, 6-11pm, 5020 John R St.
- Tickets: $48.
🐝 Wu-Tang legend: Rapper GZA, backed by a live band, performs at El Club with openers Phat Kat and Miz Korona.
- Sunday, 7pm.
- Tickets start at $45.25.
⚾ Check out the Tigers: Detroit hosts the San Francisco Giants for a three-game series Friday-Sunday at Comerica Park.
Tickets start at $22.
More Detroit stories
