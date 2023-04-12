Study: Nearly a third of downtown Detroit is parking

Areas of downtown Detroit covered in parking lots or garages are shown in red; Screenshot: Parking Reform Network

Detroit's downtown has more parking lots or garages than most other major U.S. metros. The central business district itself is 30% parking, per Parking Reform Network.

Why it matters: The national nonprofit, as well as local groups over the years, say policies creating overwhelming amounts of downtown parking spots have altered the places we live.

Context: Parking takes up space that could be used for real estate development that brings jobs or housing, activist group Detroiters for Parking Reform argues, per Detour.

Plus, an emphasis on driving de-incentivizes public transit and makes cities less walkable, Parking Reform contends. Low-income residents who are less likely to have cars end up subsidizing parking costs for higher-income residents.

Zoom out: Arlington, Texas had the highest percentage of downtown parking (42%), while San Francisco and Chicago's central areas were among those with the lowest (4%).

Columbus scored 27%, Atlanta 25% and Pittsburgh 18%, per Parking Reform.

Between the lines: The network's parking maps include surface lots and above-ground structures, but not underground parking or structures that take up multiple floors of a building.

The maps measure the cities' "densest, most centrally located, and most valuable real estate."

Of note: Parking Reform's map includes downtown and Greektown but not the Ilitch-owned, parking-heavy areas around Little Caesars Arena.