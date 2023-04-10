Voting is open for Hatch Detroit entrepreneur contest
Ten entrepreneurs are competing for $100,000 to help open a business in Detroit, Hamtramck or Highland Park.
Driving the news: Hatch Detroit, funded by Comerica Bank, is asking for public votes through Wednesday at noon to whittle 10 semifinalists down to four finalists, according to a news release.
What's next: Hatch will announce the finalists Thursday and then start a second round of public voting on April 24, ending with a pitch competition on April 26 to crown the winner.
Of note: Previous winners include Sister Pie in West Village, Baobab Fare in New Center, and Little Liberia.
This year's competitors:
🎈 Bouncing Around the Motor City, a party decor and event planning business
🥟 Chi Fan Le, homestyle Chinese food and dumpling making
👟 CLEAN Sneaker Care, footwear restoration and apparel
🔪 Highland Park Community Kitchen, offering space and support for food entrepreneurs
🍨 Ice Cream Detroit, liquor-infused ice cream and sorbet
🍰 JP Makes & Bakes, baking sweets and sharing Filipino heritage
🥘 Konjo Me, Ethiopian cuisine, coffee ceremonies and cooking classes
📚 Next Chapter Books, a new and used bookstore
☕ Sepia Coffee Project, a specialty coffee roastery
🌮 Shell Shock'd Tacos, Latin-inspired street food
