Voting is open for Hatch Detroit entrepreneur contest

The semifinalists in the 2023 Comerica Hatch Detroit entrepreneur competition. Photo: Courtesy of Hatch Detroit

Ten entrepreneurs are competing for $100,000 to help open a business in Detroit, Hamtramck or Highland Park.

Driving the news: Hatch Detroit, funded by Comerica Bank, is asking for public votes through Wednesday at noon to whittle 10 semifinalists down to four finalists, according to a news release.

What's next: Hatch will announce the finalists Thursday and then start a second round of public voting on April 24, ending with a pitch competition on April 26 to crown the winner.

Of note: Previous winners include Sister Pie in West Village, Baobab Fare in New Center, and Little Liberia.

This year's competitors:

🎈 Bouncing Around the Motor City, a party decor and event planning business

🥟 Chi Fan Le, homestyle Chinese food and dumpling making

👟 CLEAN Sneaker Care, footwear restoration and apparel

🔪 Highland Park Community Kitchen, offering space and support for food entrepreneurs

🍨 Ice Cream Detroit, liquor-infused ice cream and sorbet

🍰 JP Makes & Bakes, baking sweets and sharing Filipino heritage

🥘 Konjo Me, Ethiopian cuisine, coffee ceremonies and cooking classes

📚 Next Chapter Books, a new and used bookstore

☕ Sepia Coffee Project, a specialty coffee roastery

🌮 Shell Shock'd Tacos, Latin-inspired street food