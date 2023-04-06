The new Comerica Park

A number of changes to boost the in-game fan experience are coming to Comerica this year.

Driving the news: Small businesses will have a presence at the ballpark, including Yum Village, The Lobster Food Truck, Green Dot Stables and Bert's Marketplace.

313 Value Games will offer $19 lower-level tickets, $3 bottled water and fountain drinks, $1 chips and $3 hot dogs.

Chevy Sunday Kids Days are back, and the Meijer Sunday Family Value Deal starts at $79, including four upper-level tickets, four hot dogs and four fountain drinks.

What's more: Comerica Park may still be a pitcher's paradise, but adjusted outfield dimensions will make it more fair for batters.

The centerfield wall came in from 422 to 412 feet and was lowered from 8.5 to 7 feet. The right-centerfield wall goes from 13 to 7 feet, while the right field wall drops from 8.5 to 7 feet.

And 472 new LED lights were installed at the ballpark to brighten the area with less glare and energy usage.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: I highly recommend walking up to Comerica around the fourth inning of an evening weekday game and paying $10 for a general admission ticket. You can then sit pretty much anywhere you'd like.