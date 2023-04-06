Opening Day events happening around Detroit
Here's what's happening downtown ahead of today's 1:10pm first pitch:
⚾️ Grand Circus Park tailgate: The official Tigers Opening Day tailgate presented by Bally Sports Detroit and the Downtown Detroit Partnership has live music, games, interactive exhibits and TV screens to watch the game.
- 9am-5pm, Grand Circus Park.
🎶 Grand Slam Festival: A block away from the stadium, the Music Hall Amphitheater hosts heated tents and open air party patios with full bars, DJs, festival games and food trucks.
- 9am-9pm, 350 Madison Ave.
📻 101 WRIF's Opening Day Party: Dave & Chuck the Freak from WRIF broadcast live as the venue hosts entertainment, food, lawn games, chances to win tickets and giveaway Dunkin' Donuts.
- 7am-3pm at the Fillmore.
