17 mins ago - News
Detroit gives free screenings for Public Health Week
The city is hosting free health screenings through Saturday for National Public Health Week, with an Easter event to cap it off.
Driving the news: The theme for this year's national week is "centering and celebrating cultures in health."
- Per National Public Health Week, that means giving people from all communities better access to long, healthy lives by learning how factors like race, gender and finances factor in.
What's happening: IDs, appointments and insurance are not needed for blood pressure, diabetes, dental, cholesterol, kidney function and HIV screenings.
- Other free offerings include CPR and Narcan training, STI kits, medicaid enrollment and COVID-19 vaccinations.
Events:
- Today, 1-5pm at the Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon St.
- Tomorrow, 11am-3pm at the 4th Police Precinct, 4700 W. Fort St.
- Thursday, 11am-3pm at both the 6th Police Precinct, 11450 Warwick St, and Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Brock Ave.
- Saturday, 11am-3pm, with Easter egg hunting, yoga and dance lessons for the Hustle at the 11th Police Precinct, 5100 Nevada Ave.
