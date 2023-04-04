Detroit gives free screenings for Public Health Week

The city is hosting free health screenings through Saturday for National Public Health Week, with an Easter event to cap it off.

Driving the news: The theme for this year's national week is "centering and celebrating cultures in health."

Per National Public Health Week, that means giving people from all communities better access to long, healthy lives by learning how factors like race, gender and finances factor in.

What's happening: IDs, appointments and insurance are not needed for blood pressure, diabetes, dental, cholesterol, kidney function and HIV screenings.

Other free offerings include CPR and Narcan training, STI kits, medicaid enrollment and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Events: