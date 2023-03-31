Lawmakers take aim at Michigan's gender pay gap

The median annual earnings for Michigan men is $11,875 higher than the median for Michigan women among full-time workers, according to the latest census data.

Why it matters: Men in Michigan earn a median $53,435 a year, while women earn $41,560 — the eighth-worst gap in the country.

Michigan women are more likely to be registered nurses, administrative assistants and elementary and middle school teachers.

And men are more likely to be employed as truck drivers, construction workers or sales workers.

The latest: Michigan's Progressive Women's Caucus is working on reintroducing a bill package to address the state's gender wage gap.

Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia) introduced a 12-bill package last year.

What they're saying: Pohutsky says she met with the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity on Thursday to discuss how to strengthen the bills, which she expects to pass this session.

"We know that pay inequity still exists and is even worse for women of color. It prevents the upward mobility of women, obviously, but has negative impacts for the economy and their families as well," Pohutsky tells Axios.

"When women are paid equitably, the whole state benefits."

What's next: The goal is to get it introduced before summer, she says.