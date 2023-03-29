1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Finding Korean fried chicken near Detroit
👋🏽 It's Sam,writing to you from Troy's Kimchi Box.
The intrigue: The fast-casual spot serves fried chicken, kimchi and more with comfortable seating in a clean space.
- Kimchi Box's Korean fried chicken is fried twice for the perfect crispy texture. It somehow lasts in your fridge way longer than you'd expect a piece of chicken slathered in soy garlic or sassy sauce — their house hot sauce.
- I got the popcorn chicken ($12) with a side order of the kimchi ($2).
If you go: Open 11am-9pm Monday-Friday, 11:30am-9pm Saturday and Sunday.
- 2897 W. Maple Rd, Troy.
💭Sam's thought bubble: Someone really needs to bring Korean fried chicken to the city. Having to drive 25 minutes to the nearest spot severely diminishes the amount I consume.
- When I lived in Ann Arbor, Hola Seoul and Miss Kim's were part of my weekend routine.
- Here's a roundup of where you can get Korean fried chicken in Metro Detroit.
