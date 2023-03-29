Expected tax cut could only last 1 year
The anticipated reduction to the state income tax rate as outlined under a law passed by Republicans in 2015 would last only one year, according to a formal opinion published by Attorney General Dana Nessel Tuesday.
Driving the news: Michigan's income tax rate would return to its current rate of 4.25% even after a future reduction, despite the law mandating an automatic rate cut if government revenue grows faster than the rate of inflation, Nessel wrote in the opinion.
- She wrote that the law is temporary.
Between the lines: Republicans want income tax to be cut to 4.05%.
- Democrats have pushed back against the policy, most recently while negotiating their tax package earlier this year.
What's next: State courts could have the final say in how the law is interpreted and if you're paying more in taxes.
