BET+ Detroit show stars Diarra Kilpatrick

Diarra Kilpatrick at a premiere in Los Angeles in 2019. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety, via Getty Images

A new show set in Detroit is coming to BET+ later this year.

Driving the news: "Diarra from Detroit," a comedy about a teacher looking for love, stars Diarra Kilpatrick, who currently plays the role of Clara Drake on HBO's "Perry Mason."

Kilpatrick earned an Emmy nomination in 2018 for best actress in a short form comedy for her "American Koko" series.

Kenya Barnes of ABC's "black-ish" is an executive producer.

What they're saying: "We are so excited to partner with Diarra. She represents the next generation of content creators, boldly embracing the role of a multi-hyphenate as a writer, actress, and producer," BET executive vice president Aisha Summers Burke said in a statement.

Of note: Kilpatrick is the half-sister of former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, whose 28-year prison sentence was commuted in 2021 by then-President Donald Trump.