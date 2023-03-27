BET+ Detroit show stars Diarra Kilpatrick
A new show set in Detroit is coming to BET+ later this year.
Driving the news: "Diarra from Detroit," a comedy about a teacher looking for love, stars Diarra Kilpatrick, who currently plays the role of Clara Drake on HBO's "Perry Mason."
- Kilpatrick earned an Emmy nomination in 2018 for best actress in a short form comedy for her "American Koko" series.
- Kenya Barnes of ABC's "black-ish" is an executive producer.
What they're saying: "We are so excited to partner with Diarra. She represents the next generation of content creators, boldly embracing the role of a multi-hyphenate as a writer, actress, and producer," BET executive vice president Aisha Summers Burke said in a statement.
Of note: Kilpatrick is the half-sister of former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, whose 28-year prison sentence was commuted in 2021 by then-President Donald Trump.
- He's been out of politics since his release, but was a featured speaker at the Social Conservative Policy Conference in Charleston, South Carolina, last week.
