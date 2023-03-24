Things to do this weekend
The first weekend after the spring equinox means one thing in Detroit — it's time for Cass Corridor's Marche du Nain Rouge.
- Here's what's going on:
👹 The Marche: Join the annual parade of thousands to celebrate Detroit and fend off the Nain Rouge — the city's red-faced dwarf of doom — with costumes, masks, floats and marching bands.
- The gathering starts Sunday at noon with live entertainment at the corner of Canfield and Second.
- At 1pm, the parade heads to the Masonic Temple, site of the after-party.
📽️ Ann Arbor Film Festival: Considered the oldest avant-garde and experimental film festival in North America, the 61st festival offers more than 180 films.
- The festival is in-person through Sunday and online through March 29.
- Here's the schedule.
⚽ DCFC home opener: Detroit City FC's first home game at Keyworth Stadium is Saturday at 4pm against Indy Eleven.
🛍️ Vintage Fest: Get nostalgic at this traveling festival dedicated to the '80s, '90s and early 2000s.
- Clothing, home goods, video games, toys and more from that era will be for sale.
- Saturday from 10am-5pm at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.
General admission and early-bird tickets.
