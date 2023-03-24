Things to do this weekend

The first weekend after the spring equinox means one thing in Detroit — it's time for Cass Corridor's Marche du Nain Rouge.

Here's what's going on:

👹 The Marche: Join the annual parade of thousands to celebrate Detroit and fend off the Nain Rouge — the city's red-faced dwarf of doom — with costumes, masks, floats and marching bands.

The gathering starts Sunday at noon with live entertainment at the corner of Canfield and Second.

At 1pm, the parade heads to the Masonic Temple, site of the after-party.

📽️ Ann Arbor Film Festival: Considered the oldest avant-garde and experimental film festival in North America, the 61st festival offers more than 180 films.

The festival is in-person through Sunday and online through March 29.

Here's the schedule.

⚽ DCFC home opener: Detroit City FC's first home game at Keyworth Stadium is Saturday at 4pm against Indy Eleven.

🛍️ Vintage Fest: Get nostalgic at this traveling festival dedicated to the '80s, '90s and early 2000s.

Clothing, home goods, video games, toys and more from that era will be for sale.

Saturday from 10am-5pm at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

General admission and early-bird tickets.