Things to do this weekend

Joe Guillen
Scene from the 2022 Marche du Nain Rouge

Last year's Marche du Nain Rouge. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

The first weekend after the spring equinox means one thing in Detroit — it's time for Cass Corridor's Marche du Nain Rouge.

  • Here's what's going on:

👹 The Marche: Join the annual parade of thousands to celebrate Detroit and fend off the Nain Rouge — the city's red-faced dwarf of doom — with costumes, masks, floats and marching bands.

  • The gathering starts Sunday at noon with live entertainment at the corner of Canfield and Second.
  • At 1pm, the parade heads to the Masonic Temple, site of the after-party.

📽️ Ann Arbor Film Festival: Considered the oldest avant-garde and experimental film festival in North America, the 61st festival offers more than 180 films.

  • The festival is in-person through Sunday and online through March 29.
  • Here's the schedule.

DCFC home opener: Detroit City FC's first home game at Keyworth Stadium is Saturday at 4pm against Indy Eleven.

🛍️ Vintage Fest: Get nostalgic at this traveling festival dedicated to the '80s, '90s and early 2000s.

General admission and early-bird tickets.

