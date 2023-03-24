44 mins ago - News

Reports: Nessel is shielding search warrant records

Joe Guillen
Attorney General Dana Nessel at a 2022 campaign rally

Attorney General Dana Nessel at a 2022 campaign rally. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Attorney General Dana Nessel — a self-proclaimed transparency advocate — has fought the release of search warrant records in high-profile cases, Bridge Michigan and the Free Press report.

  • And her office charged the news organizations $20,000 for public records that could shed light on how often she takes up the fight. They declined to pay.

Why it matters: Search warrants and their affidavits can provide information underlying a criminal investigation.

  • Making the information public protects against law enforcement abuses and prevents searches from being carried out as scare tactics or harassment.

State of play: Nessel's office repeatedly sought secrecy orders in cases involving former House Speaker Lee Chatfield and the kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

What they're saying: Disclosing law enforcement information to the public could jeopardize ongoing investigations, affect witness cooperation or lead to evidence destruction, a Nessel spokesperson told the news organizations.

