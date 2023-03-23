Vision for Gold Coast parks: kayak launch, splash pads
A recent study envisions wide improvements for play and water access for some under-publicized parks along the riverfront east of downtown in the Gold Coast district.
Driving the news: The report comes from the parks and rec division's larger 2021-22 community engagement and analysis of city-owned east riverfront sites.
- The recommendations based on the report require more planning, engagement and funding to come to fruition.
Why it matters: These parks have beautiful views and are used for fishing, picnics and boating. But they have little to no amenities, plus a lack of access that stops them "from being more utilized," the report reads.
- The city is looking to build on other improvements that have made more of the riverfront accessible between the Ambassador Bridge and Belle Isle.
Highlights of the vision include:
🛥️ Renovated marina for boat launching
🚣♀️ Kayak launch area
🧺 Picnic and splash pad areas
🚶 Connected walking paths
🌷 Nature habitats
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.