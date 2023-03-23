Parks along the Gold Coast by Belle Isle, three miles east of downtown. Map courtesy of City of Detroit Parks and Recreation Strategic Plan

A recent study envisions wide improvements for play and water access for some under-publicized parks along the riverfront east of downtown in the Gold Coast district.

Driving the news: The report comes from the parks and rec division's larger 2021-22 community engagement and analysis of city-owned east riverfront sites.

The recommendations based on the report require more planning, engagement and funding to come to fruition.

Why it matters: These parks have beautiful views and are used for fishing, picnics and boating. But they have little to no amenities, plus a lack of access that stops them "from being more utilized," the report reads.

The city is looking to build on other improvements that have made more of the riverfront accessible between the Ambassador Bridge and Belle Isle.

Highlights of the vision include:

🛥️ Renovated marina for boat launching

🚣‍♀️ Kayak launch area

🧺 Picnic and splash pad areas

🚶 Connected walking paths

🌷 Nature habitats