Vision for Gold Coast parks: kayak launch, splash pads

Annalise Frank

Parks along the Gold Coast by Belle Isle, three miles east of downtown. Map courtesy of City of Detroit Parks and Recreation Strategic Plan

A recent study envisions wide improvements for play and water access for some under-publicized parks along the riverfront east of downtown in the Gold Coast district.

Driving the news: The report comes from the parks and rec division's larger 2021-22 community engagement and analysis of city-owned east riverfront sites.

  • The recommendations based on the report require more planning, engagement and funding to come to fruition.

Why it matters: These parks have beautiful views and are used for fishing, picnics and boating. But they have little to no amenities, plus a lack of access that stops them "from being more utilized," the report reads.

  • The city is looking to build on other improvements that have made more of the riverfront accessible between the Ambassador Bridge and Belle Isle.

Highlights of the vision include:

🛥️ Renovated marina for boat launching

🚣‍♀️ Kayak launch area

🧺 Picnic and splash pad areas

🚶 Connected walking paths

🌷 Nature habitats

