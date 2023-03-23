Go-to breakfast sandwich in downtown Detroit

Hi, it's Sam! Each morning I'm faced with a pivotal dilemma: Make breakfast at home like an adult or go out for a specialty breakfast sandwich.

What's happening: I went with the latter yesterday and ordered the brioche egg sandwich from Iggy's Eggies downtown.

I ordered it with bacon, strawberry jam and avocado. All their sandwiches come with a special sauce and the egg is cooked to a runny yolk each time.

I usually get the mini French toast sticks or the hash browns as a side.

The intrigue: They offer a curbside pickup out of a small window on the corner of Griswold and Grand River — you'll typically see a line wrapping around the window on weekend mornings.

If you go: Iggy's Eggies is open daily 8am-2pm at 34 W. Grand River Ave.