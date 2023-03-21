Wayne County juvenile jail in crisis

A top Wayne County juvenile jail administrator was fired last week after allegations of youths at the facility sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy, the Free Press reports.

A facility director also was reassigned and seven other employees were suspended.

Why it matters: Overcrowding and understaffing issues are at a crisis point. Youths confined to their rooms for extended periods have been denied basic care, education and medication.

The facility can comfortably accommodate 80, but housed about 140 youths earlier this month.

Between the lines: State closures of youth residential treatment centers are causing overcrowding because beds aren't available when a judge decides placement at a treatment facility is needed.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans criticized the state for this in a January letter to fellow Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

What's next: The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it installed staff to improve supervision as it conducts numerous investigations into complaints at the jail.