The Red Hook opens a Midtown location

The baked goods are on point at the Red Hook. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

A familiar coffee shop with amazing baked goods has a new Midtown location.

Driving the news: The Red Hook opened last week in the former Great Lakes Coffee location on Woodward, expanding beyond its other Detroit and Ferndale locations.

The new spot has WiFi and lots of seating.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: Red Hook serves great coffee, but the variety of sweet and savory snacks is the real attraction. Oatmeal cream pies, asiago-basil popovers, biscuit egg sandwiches, sea salt chocolate chip cookies and more packed the display case on my visit.

I got a large coffee ($2.75) and a galette ($7) – a filling medley of potato, red pepper, onion and cheese wrapped in a flaky pastry dough. The handheld meal kept me full for hours.

My other favorites are the quiche and the buttery everything bagel scone with pockets of cream cheese baked inside.

Pro tip: Accept the offer to warm up your food for a fresh-from-the-oven taste.