The Red Hook opens a Midtown location
A familiar coffee shop with amazing baked goods has a new Midtown location.
Driving the news: The Red Hook opened last week in the former Great Lakes Coffee location on Woodward, expanding beyond its other Detroit and Ferndale locations.
- The new spot has WiFi and lots of seating.
💭 Joe's thought bubble: Red Hook serves great coffee, but the variety of sweet and savory snacks is the real attraction. Oatmeal cream pies, asiago-basil popovers, biscuit egg sandwiches, sea salt chocolate chip cookies and more packed the display case on my visit.
- I got a large coffee ($2.75) and a galette ($7) – a filling medley of potato, red pepper, onion and cheese wrapped in a flaky pastry dough. The handheld meal kept me full for hours.
- My other favorites are the quiche and the buttery everything bagel scone with pockets of cream cheese baked inside.
Pro tip: Accept the offer to warm up your food for a fresh-from-the-oven taste.
