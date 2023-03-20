53 mins ago - Food and Drink

The Red Hook opens a Midtown location

Joe Guillen
Midtown Red Hook's baked goods.

The baked goods are on point at the Red Hook. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

A familiar coffee shop with amazing baked goods has a new Midtown location.

Driving the news: The Red Hook opened last week in the former Great Lakes Coffee location on Woodward, expanding beyond its other Detroit and Ferndale locations.

  • The new spot has WiFi and lots of seating.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: Red Hook serves great coffee, but the variety of sweet and savory snacks is the real attraction. Oatmeal cream pies, asiago-basil popovers, biscuit egg sandwiches, sea salt chocolate chip cookies and more packed the display case on my visit.

  • I got a large coffee ($2.75) and a galette ($7) – a filling medley of potato, red pepper, onion and cheese wrapped in a flaky pastry dough. The handheld meal kept me full for hours.
  • My other favorites are the quiche and the buttery everything bagel scone with pockets of cream cheese baked inside.

Pro tip: Accept the offer to warm up your food for a fresh-from-the-oven taste.

Joe's large coffee and galette. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios
