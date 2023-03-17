55 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend in Detroit

Joe Guillen
Illustration of posters and flyers with emojis on them, stapled to a telephone pole.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

The weekend starts bright and early Friday with St. Patrick's Day bar-hopping. Doors open at 7am today at Old Shillelagh, downtown's famous Irish pub, and this handy list has other local bars celebrating the holiday.

  • Other weekend happenings:

🚴‍♀️ Bike garage sale: Cass Corridor's community bike shop, Back Alley Bikes, hosts a garage sale.

  • Saturday from noon-4pm in the courtyard behind 3611 Cass Ave.
  • Cash preferred.

🗣️ In his own words: Richard Wershe Jr., aka "White Boy Rick," answers questions about his life from journalist Charlie LeDuff at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren.

  • Saturday, 8pm.
  • Tickets start at $35.

👟 Sneakerheads unite: Michigan Sneaker Xchange, a sneaker and streetwear tradeshow, is Saturday from noon-7pm at Huntington Place downtown.

