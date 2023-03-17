55 mins ago - Things to Do
What to do this weekend in Detroit
The weekend starts bright and early Friday with St. Patrick's Day bar-hopping. Doors open at 7am today at Old Shillelagh, downtown's famous Irish pub, and this handy list has other local bars celebrating the holiday.
- Other weekend happenings:
🚴♀️ Bike garage sale: Cass Corridor's community bike shop, Back Alley Bikes, hosts a garage sale.
- Saturday from noon-4pm in the courtyard behind 3611 Cass Ave.
- Cash preferred.
🗣️ In his own words: Richard Wershe Jr., aka "White Boy Rick," answers questions about his life from journalist Charlie LeDuff at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren.
- Saturday, 8pm.
- Tickets start at $35.
👟 Sneakerheads unite: Michigan Sneaker Xchange, a sneaker and streetwear tradeshow, is Saturday from noon-7pm at Huntington Place downtown.
- Tickets: $20.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.