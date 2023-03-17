What to do this weekend in Detroit

The weekend starts bright and early Friday with St. Patrick's Day bar-hopping. Doors open at 7am today at Old Shillelagh, downtown's famous Irish pub, and this handy list has other local bars celebrating the holiday.

Other weekend happenings:

🚴‍♀️ Bike garage sale: Cass Corridor's community bike shop, Back Alley Bikes, hosts a garage sale.

Saturday from noon-4pm in the courtyard behind 3611 Cass Ave.

Cash preferred.

🗣️ In his own words: Richard Wershe Jr., aka "White Boy Rick," answers questions about his life from journalist Charlie LeDuff at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren.

Saturday, 8pm.

Tickets start at $35.

👟 Sneakerheads unite: Michigan Sneaker Xchange, a sneaker and streetwear tradeshow, is Saturday from noon-7pm at Huntington Place downtown.