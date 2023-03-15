Metro Detroit apartments smaller than U.S. average

Data: RentCafe analysis of Yardi Matrix data; Note: Analysis includes U.S. metro areas (defined by Yardi Matrix market boundaries) with the most apartments located in multifamily buildings of 50 units or more; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

If it feels like the walls are closing in around you, you might be right — apartment sizes have been shrinking.

Why it matters: Rentals are getting smaller nationally, a reversal from when units got bigger during the early part of the work-from-home era.

Zoom in: The average size of newer apartments in metro Detroit is 739 square feet — nearly 17% smaller than the 2022 national average of 887 square feet, per a new report from listing service RentCafe.

Detroit ranks 96th for average size out of the 100 metro areas with the most high-density apartments.

Of note: At the local level, researchers considered new apartments as units built between 2013 and 2022.

The big picture: Nationwide, newly built apartments shed 30 square feet on average compared to 2021, per the report.

That sharp decrease was fueled in part by more studios and one-bedroom apartments entering the market, researchers found.

57% of apartments completed last year across the U.S. were small units.

What we're watching: Apartments under construction. As the market keeps fluctuating postpandemic, their size could signal whether the trend of smaller rentals will stick.