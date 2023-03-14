1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Sourdough sandwich art at Rose's Fine Food

Annalise Frank
Two toasted sandwiches are shown on brown paper.

Mushroom kimchi (with a cinnamon toaster pastry in the background) and grilled cheese sandwiches. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

👋 Annalise here. The toasted, buttery, fluffy sourdough bread at Rose's Fine Food & Wine is a bona fide star.

What I ate: I shared two sandwiches with a friend at the popular little diner on the east side: mushroom kimchi ($12) and french onion grilled cheese ($11).

  • They looked like sandwiches I'd make at home, but were elevated by the impeccable sourdough and unique flavor combinations.
  • Rose's baked goods are also *chef's kiss,* including homemade toaster pastries.

Flashback: It went up for sale last fall after opening in 2014, but owner Molly Mitchell later decided to keep it while adding on a cooking school, Crain's reported.

