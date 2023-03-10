Things to do this weekend, and on 313 Day, in Detroit

With St. Patrick's Day and March 13 (313 Day!) coming up, there's a ton going on this weekend:

☘️ St. Patrick's Parade: The 65th annual parade starts at 1pm Sunday near Sixth Street and Michigan Avenue in Corktown and continues west to 14th Street.

A family fun zone near the starting point includes live entertainment, coffee and doughnuts.

🔊313 Day concert: A musical showcase highlights some of Detroit's top hip-hop artists including Kash Doll, Icewear Vezzo, Tee Grizzley and more on Monday from 3:13-11pm at The Fillmore.

Tickets start at $25.

⚽ Detroit City FC's opener: Le Rouge kicks off its 2023 season on the road Saturday against San Diego Loyal SC.

Watch the game at Detroit City Clubhouse, 3401 E. Lafayette St.

Doors open at 8pm for the 10pm kickoff.

🎻 $3.13 tickets at Detroit Symphony Orchestra: Purchase tickets online and in-person Monday for future orchestra concerts at an awesome discount price of $3.13.