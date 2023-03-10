2 hours ago - Things to Do

Things to do this weekend, and on 313 Day, in Detroit

Joe Guillen
Illustration of a shamrock made out of three green-tinted Axios logos.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

With St. Patrick's Day and March 13 (313 Day!) coming up, there's a ton going on this weekend:

☘️ St. Patrick's Parade: The 65th annual parade starts at 1pm Sunday near Sixth Street and Michigan Avenue in Corktown and continues west to 14th Street.

  • A family fun zone near the starting point includes live entertainment, coffee and doughnuts.

🔊313 Day concert: A musical showcase highlights some of Detroit's top hip-hop artists including Kash Doll, Icewear Vezzo, Tee Grizzley and more on Monday from 3:13-11pm at The Fillmore.

⚽ Detroit City FC's opener: Le Rouge kicks off its 2023 season on the road Saturday against San Diego Loyal SC.

🎻 $3.13 tickets at Detroit Symphony Orchestra: Purchase tickets online and in-person Monday for future orchestra concerts at an awesome discount price of $3.13.

