Things to do this weekend, and on 313 Day, in Detroit
With St. Patrick's Day and March 13 (313 Day!) coming up, there's a ton going on this weekend:
☘️ St. Patrick's Parade: The 65th annual parade starts at 1pm Sunday near Sixth Street and Michigan Avenue in Corktown and continues west to 14th Street.
- A family fun zone near the starting point includes live entertainment, coffee and doughnuts.
🔊313 Day concert: A musical showcase highlights some of Detroit's top hip-hop artists including Kash Doll, Icewear Vezzo, Tee Grizzley and more on Monday from 3:13-11pm at The Fillmore.
- Tickets start at $25.
⚽ Detroit City FC's opener: Le Rouge kicks off its 2023 season on the road Saturday against San Diego Loyal SC.
- Watch the game at Detroit City Clubhouse, 3401 E. Lafayette St.
- Doors open at 8pm for the 10pm kickoff.
🎻 $3.13 tickets at Detroit Symphony Orchestra: Purchase tickets online and in-person Monday for future orchestra concerts at an awesome discount price of $3.13.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.