Michigan, Michigan State prepare for crucial men's Big Ten Tournament
The men's Big Ten Tournament is officially underway in Chicago.
Why it matters: Michigan State is returning to the site of its last conference tournament title in 2019 and U of M needs a good showing to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Be smart: We asked our Axios Local colleagues for a Big Ten cheat sheet to dig into what is considered an unpredictable, wide-open tournament.
State of play: U of M plays Rutgers Thursday at noon.
- Michigan State's first game is Friday against the winner of Iowa/Ohio State. Tipoff is 25 minutes after the previous game ends, roughly around 2:30pm.
- Both games are on the Big Ten Network.
Michigan State (No. 4 seed)
MSU showed the offensive firepower of a high school JV team at times this season. But coach Tom Izzo is known for peaking in March, and the Spartans have found their shooting stroke lately.
The intrigue: Don't be surprised if MSU sneaks into the final for a shot at Izzo's seventh Big Ten Tournament title.
Michigan (No. 8)
The Wolverines have made five straight Sweet 16s — the 2020 COVID-19 season notwithstanding — and had big expectations this year, especially with center Hunter Dickinson returning for a third season.
What (actually) happened: Dickinson didn't make the leap to superstar and a supporting cast of young players, transfers and coach Juwan Howard's two sons has looked overmatched all season.
- The Wolverines will likely need to win at least two Big Ten Tournament games — including against No. 1 seed Purdue tomorrow if they beat Rutgers — to even make the NCAA Tournament.
