Michigan, Michigan State prepare for crucial men's Big Ten Tournament

Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid cuts a piece of the net after the Big Ten Tournament championship game at the United Center in 2019. Photo: Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire, via Getty Images

The men's Big Ten Tournament is officially underway in Chicago.

Why it matters: Michigan State is returning to the site of its last conference tournament title in 2019 and U of M needs a good showing to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Be smart: We asked our Axios Local colleagues for a Big Ten cheat sheet to dig into what is considered an unpredictable, wide-open tournament.

State of play: U of M plays Rutgers Thursday at noon.

Michigan State's first game is Friday against the winner of Iowa/Ohio State. Tipoff is 25 minutes after the previous game ends, roughly around 2:30pm.

Both games are on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan State (No. 4 seed)

MSU guard Tyson Walker can score in bunches. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

MSU showed the offensive firepower of a high school JV team at times this season. But coach Tom Izzo is known for peaking in March, and the Spartans have found their shooting stroke lately.

The intrigue: Don't be surprised if MSU sneaks into the final for a shot at Izzo's seventh Big Ten Tournament title.

Michigan (No. 8)

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson battles inside against Indiana. Photo: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Wolverines have made five straight Sweet 16s — the 2020 COVID-19 season notwithstanding — and had big expectations this year, especially with center Hunter Dickinson returning for a third season.

What (actually) happened: Dickinson didn't make the leap to superstar and a supporting cast of young players, transfers and coach Juwan Howard's two sons has looked overmatched all season.

The Wolverines will likely need to win at least two Big Ten Tournament games — including against No. 1 seed Purdue tomorrow if they beat Rutgers — to even make the NCAA Tournament.

Read the full guide from Axios Local