Rep. Jason Hoskins (D-Southfield), who sponsored the House version of the bill to expand civil rights protections to include LGBTQ+ residents. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

The Michigan House made history Wednesday by passing a bill to add LGBTQ+ residents to the state's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act — an inclusion lawmakers say is 45 years in the making.

Driving the news: Democratic lawmakers advanced several key legislation priorities in a busy day in Lansing, including adding protections against discrimination for LGBTQ+ residents into the state's civil rights law.

Eight Republican House members joined Democrats in voting for the bill, while three Republican senators joined Democrats in approving the same proposal last week.

The legislation now heads to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk for her expected signature.

What they're saying: "I am so grateful — there are going to be so many people in Michigan that won't have to worry about the discrimination that so many people have faced over the years," Rep. Jason Hoskins (D-Southfield) told reporters following Wednesday's vote.

Meanwhile, House Democrats also approved legislation to implement universal background checks for rifle purchases and passed proposals related to two controversial labor laws.