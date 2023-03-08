47 mins ago - News

Detroit-native 42 Dugg among top artists Shazamed last year

Maxwell Millington
Rapper 42 Dugg attends Yo Gotti's CMG 2022 Press Conference on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rapper 42 Dugg was a Top 10 Shazamed artist in Detroit in 2022. The 28-year-old took the eighth spot, above fellow hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar and R&B songstress SZA, respectively.

The big picture: Axios' Erin Davis identified songs Shazamed in Detroit more often than anywhere else in the United States.

How it works: The top 100 most-Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities around the United States.

  • Axios compared the song rankings in each city to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.
Data: Chartmetric; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals.
Between the lines: The study also found each city's top 10 most Shazamed artists and and top 5 most Shazamed music genres.

Detroit's top 10 artists were: Drake, Lil Baby, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Future, The Weeknd, 42 Dugg, Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

The top five genres Shazamed were hip-hop/rap, pop, R&B/soul, rock, and alternative.

