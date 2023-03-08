Detroit-native 42 Dugg among top artists Shazamed last year

Rapper 42 Dugg was a Top 10 Shazamed artist in Detroit in 2022. The 28-year-old took the eighth spot, above fellow hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar and R&B songstress SZA, respectively.

The big picture: Axios' Erin Davis identified songs Shazamed in Detroit more often than anywhere else in the United States.

How it works: The top 100 most-Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities around the United States.

Axios compared the song rankings in each city to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.

Data: Chartmetric; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals.

Between the lines: The study also found each city's top 10 most Shazamed artists and and top 5 most Shazamed music genres.

Detroit's top 10 artists were: Drake, Lil Baby, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Future, The Weeknd, 42 Dugg, Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

The top five genres Shazamed were hip-hop/rap, pop, R&B/soul, rock, and alternative.