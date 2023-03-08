Detroit-native 42 Dugg among top artists Shazamed last year
Rapper 42 Dugg was a Top 10 Shazamed artist in Detroit in 2022. The 28-year-old took the eighth spot, above fellow hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar and R&B songstress SZA, respectively.
The big picture: Axios' Erin Davis identified songs Shazamed in Detroit more often than anywhere else in the United States.
How it works: The top 100 most-Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities around the United States.
- Axios compared the song rankings in each city to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.
Between the lines: The study also found each city's top 10 most Shazamed artists and and top 5 most Shazamed music genres.
Detroit's top 10 artists were: Drake, Lil Baby, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Future, The Weeknd, 42 Dugg, Kendrick Lamar and SZA.
The top five genres Shazamed were hip-hop/rap, pop, R&B/soul, rock, and alternative.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.