Obama leadership program to tap Detroiters
Detroit is one of three cities selected to develop and train young leaders as part of an initiative spearheaded by former President Barack Obama.
Driving the news: The Change Collective is also piloting in Chicago and Jackson, Missouri, with plans to grow to new cities in the future.
- Participants will gain access to resources and a national network of local changemakers impacting the pilot cities' communities.
What they're saying: "It's a way to bring emerging leaders of different identities and backgrounds together, and help them build relationships and solve problems in their communities," Obama says in a promo video.
What's next: Participants attend a kickoff event in Detroit this June before attending one monthly weekend training for the six month training portion of the program, which is facilitated by a local trainer familiar with the area.
- Applications for the first cohort are accepted until April 14. Training programs run from June through January 2024.
- The program costs $950, but payment plans and fee waivers are available.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.