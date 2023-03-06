22 mins ago - Food and Drink

Dearborn Restaurant Week has new eats this year

Samuel Robinson
Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud's recreation of Drake's Take Care album cover inside Al Ameer to promote this year's Dearborn Restaurant Week was a hit on social media.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud's recreation of Drake's "Take Care" album cover inside Al Ameer to promote this year's Dearborn Restaurant Week was a hit on social media. Photo: Courtesy of the city of Dearborn

The annual Dearborn Restaurant Week kicked off over the weekend.

The intrigue: More restaurants than ever are taking part this year, some in places across the city that may have not been included before.

  • In year's past, the event would typically just include businesses on Dearborn's east and west downtown.

Details: Participating restaurants offer fixed-price menus at $15, $25 and $40 through March 12, with some offering other discounts and specials.

👍🏽 Sam's picks: Lobster Pitstop (10405 Ford Rd.), Al Ameer (12710 W Warren Ave.) and Diwan Cafe (5125 Schaefer Rd.).

