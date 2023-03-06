22 mins ago - Food and Drink
Dearborn Restaurant Week has new eats this year
The annual Dearborn Restaurant Week kicked off over the weekend.
The intrigue: More restaurants than ever are taking part this year, some in places across the city that may have not been included before.
- In year's past, the event would typically just include businesses on Dearborn's east and west downtown.
Details: Participating restaurants offer fixed-price menus at $15, $25 and $40 through March 12, with some offering other discounts and specials.
👍🏽 Sam's picks: Lobster Pitstop (10405 Ford Rd.), Al Ameer (12710 W Warren Ave.) and Diwan Cafe (5125 Schaefer Rd.).
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.