Friday fish fry at institution Scotty Simpson's Fish & Chips

Joe Guillen
Fish, shrimp and chips at Scotty Simpson's.

The fish, shrimp and chips combination at Scotty Simpson's. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

Lent's arrival means it's peak fried fish season, as those who observe don't eat meat on Fridays — and there are plenty of options around town.

What I ordered: I splurged and got the fish, shrimp and chips combination — three pieces each of deep fried cod and butterflied shrimp with fries, coleslaw and a dinner roll ($19.50).

  • A standard order of fish and chips runs $14.95 and a half order is $11.25.

Quick take: I've been craving fried fish since Lent began and this absolutely hit the spot. The fry was beautifully golden while the coleslaw and lemon wedges delivered a nice touch of freshness.

  • Malt vinegar is tableside if you like to douse your fries like me.

If you go: Cash or check only at 22200 Fenkell Ave. Closed Sunday.

Exterior of Scotty Simpson's Fish & Chips.
It's cash or check only at Scotty Simpson's. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios
