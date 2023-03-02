Copper House looks to expand its "bud and breakfast"

Copper House is a "bud and breakfast" — but the Bagley neighborhood rental is much more than just a cannabis-friendly place to lay your head.

Driving the news: The queer, Black-owned business in a 1930s home belongs to married owners Jess and Cara Jackson.

They also host educational and community cannabis events around anything from starting out in the industry to sexuality, infused cooking and wellness.

Flashback: Copper House opened in 2019 as an accessible pathway into the high-barrier, costly-to-enter cannabis industry using an existing asset — a house, Jess tells Axios. The hospitality business also found it could meet an unmet need for space in a niche market, the queer community.

The couple went from offering an air mattress to a full basement studio that sleeps up to eight.

A private birthday party at Copper House. Photos courtesy of Copper House

What's next: The business's main mission going forward is on the logistics side: building out standard operating procedures and getting its policies and booking system in order, Jess says. She's looking to show profitability and avenues for scaling into a bigger bed-and-breakfast venue.

The future could also potentially include applying for a recreational cannabis consumption lounge license.

Though they don't currently have a consumption license, Copper House can offer cannabis through sponsored partnerships with retail and delivery companies, plus operating out of a private residence, Jess says.

What they're saying: "The dream would be (moving to) an old mansion, maybe Aretha Franklin's old home, that has some historical relevance in the community," she says.