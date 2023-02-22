Riverside Park deal with Morouns approved

The City Council finalized a land swap deal yesterday with owners of the Ambassador Bridge despite residents' concerns that it will harm the Hubbard Richard neighborhood.

Why it matters: The council's 6-3 approval finalizes a contentious deal that started eight years ago and tested the city's willingness to trust the powerful Moroun family, which owns the bridge.

State of play: Under the agreement, the city gets $2 million to fix up Riverside Park while the Morouns' Detroit International Bridge Co. receives nearly four acres of park land near the bridge.

DIBC's Matthew Moroun said the land will be used as a buffer for the existing bridge and not to build a new span during yesterday's session.

Between the lines: Council President Pro Tem James Tate and members Gabriela Santiago-Romero and Latisha Johnson were the three no votes.

What's next: Moroun pledged to continue negotiating with residents to address their concerns about truck traffic and an expansion of the business into the neighborhood.