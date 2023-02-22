Riverside Park deal with Morouns approved
The City Council finalized a land swap deal yesterday with owners of the Ambassador Bridge despite residents' concerns that it will harm the Hubbard Richard neighborhood.
Why it matters: The council's 6-3 approval finalizes a contentious deal that started eight years ago and tested the city's willingness to trust the powerful Moroun family, which owns the bridge.
State of play: Under the agreement, the city gets $2 million to fix up Riverside Park while the Morouns' Detroit International Bridge Co. receives nearly four acres of park land near the bridge.
- DIBC's Matthew Moroun said the land will be used as a buffer for the existing bridge and not to build a new span during yesterday's session.
Between the lines: Council President Pro Tem James Tate and members Gabriela Santiago-Romero and Latisha Johnson were the three no votes.
What's next: Moroun pledged to continue negotiating with residents to address their concerns about truck traffic and an expansion of the business into the neighborhood.
- The City Council will receive an update on that pledge in 30 days.
