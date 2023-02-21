Detroit comedian helps Flint rapper keep viral TikTok streak alive

Did Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce perform a dance originated by a Southwest Detroit comedian during the Super Bowl?

It sure looked that way to YN Jay, Flint rapper and viral TikTok sensation behind the song "Percs and Sex," which blew up recently thanks to comedian @JackFunny313's dance moves.

We'll let you decide if Kelce's rendition was more than just the classic "Stanky Legg."

What they're saying: "Now it's got to the part where people want to take pictures with me," Jack Funny said to Detroit rap podcaster Kid L. "I feel like a celebrity."

Catch up quick: YN Jay never stopped going viral after his NSFW titled hit took over the internet in 2020. A leader among the rap renaissance happening in Genesee County, Jay's recognizable inflection and ridiculous lines are now known by a national audience.

In the months since his breakout hit, "Triple S," "Monday Night Raw" and "Kakashi" have all created viral TikTok moments.

Jack Funny's comedy videos had been taking off in the months before his dance to Jay's outrageous track pushed his Instagram account to more than a quarter million followers.

Of note: See Jack Funny in the "Bandemic Movie", premiering March 12 at the Redford Theatre.