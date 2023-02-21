4 hours ago - News
Detroit comedian helps Flint rapper keep viral TikTok streak alive
Did Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce perform a dance originated by a Southwest Detroit comedian during the Super Bowl?
- It sure looked that way to YN Jay, Flint rapper and viral TikTok sensation behind the song "Percs and Sex," which blew up recently thanks to comedian @JackFunny313's dance moves.
- We'll let you decide if Kelce's rendition was more than just the classic "Stanky Legg."
What they're saying: "Now it's got to the part where people want to take pictures with me," Jack Funny said to Detroit rap podcaster Kid L. "I feel like a celebrity."
Catch up quick: YN Jay never stopped going viral after his NSFW titled hit took over the internet in 2020. A leader among the rap renaissance happening in Genesee County, Jay's recognizable inflection and ridiculous lines are now known by a national audience.
- In the months since his breakout hit, "Triple S," "Monday Night Raw" and "Kakashi" have all created viral TikTok moments.
- Jack Funny's comedy videos had been taking off in the months before his dance to Jay's outrageous track pushed his Instagram account to more than a quarter million followers.
Of note: See Jack Funny in the "Bandemic Movie", premiering March 12 at the Redford Theatre.
- Jay also recently released his latest mixtape.
