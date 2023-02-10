Q&A: Rayan Lawrence on portraying BMF's K-9, filming in Detroit

K-9 (Rayan Lawrence) leads the Brusters in the season's first episode. Photo courtesy of Starz

Starz' BMF is based loosely on real life events, "but some of this s— may have actually happened" explains a note at the beginning of every episode.

Just like the Flenory family and their rival Lamar Silas, the show's newest character, K-9, is based on a real Detroiter.

The intrigue: Rayan Lawrence plays the high-level drug dealer from the Brewster Projects.

K-9's a wild card — so far we know he's about his business, loyalty and has no problem getting dangerous when someone crosses him.

What they're saying: "You're going to see something that's probably never been done on a TV show or movie before," Lawrence tells Axios. "K-9 gets a little crazy, you know what I mean?"

We interviewed Lawrence via Zoom from Los Angeles about his time on the show. The transcript was edited for clarity.

Axios: What'd you learn during your research about Lawrence "Dog" Newell, the real-life K-9?

"I initially looked at the script for Season 2 and saw it was a heavy character, I said, 'Oh, we're not playing games this season.' I liked it. We also learned about YBI, Young Boys Incorporated, one of the first African-American drug operations in Detroit."

Axios: What have your conversations with Newell's family members been like?

"It's been a tremendous experience. Halfway through filming is when I met his family and the energy that they gave me, they were excited to have me on board playing the character. It was definitely surreal, the whole process of developing K-9 and getting information of who Dog was.

His brother called me and was like 'Man, I'm so happy you're the one who's portraying him.' His daughter was telling me she started crying when she saw me on that basketball court."

Axios: What was it like working with Lil Meech (Demetrius Flenory Jr., who plays his father)

"When we first got the script we exchanged numbers. I went by his house and we hung out for four hours. We mostly just talked about life … I was telling him about my experience in the acting world because I've been in the game a little bit. So we spoke about that, and we rehearsed.

At times we would do scenes with his coach, it was just fun to go back and forth. We Facetimed every day and were really just really building chemistry, and that's how we're able to portray that on screen."

Axios: What was it like filming in Detroit and how has the reception been from fans?

"We filmed here for 10 days and stayed at the Motor City Casino Hotel. Coming together with everybody was a great experience. Anytime you're able to be part of landmarks, whether it's St. Cecilia's 's Gym, the restaurants, or ice cream place, it's always special.

We did it just like Meech did when he bought the plane to send everybody to Cancun, we hopped on a charter to Detroit. Just wearing the jacket, everybody would come up and want to take pictures and that was before people even saw my character. Now that they have, it's a different level — the messages I get are amazing."