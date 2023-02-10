Pistons make confusing deadline splash
The Pistons said goodbye to third-year wing Saddiq Bey on Thursday in a multi-team trade that landed them the second overall pick in 2020, seven-foot center James Wiseman.
Why it matters: After three years of trust in general manager Troy Weaver, fans and players are questioning the move.
- The Pistons already have three young bigs — Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren and Marvin Bagley III — and are adding another top pick who hasn't lived up to expectations in Wiseman.
What they're saying: "If we're going to be the real Detroit Pistons and restore this thing, we need defense," Weaver told reporters Friday. "Size and defense."
What happened: Bey and forward Kevin Knox were initially sent to the Golden State Warriors before being flipped to Atlanta and Portland, respectively.
Zoom in: Bey, the No. 19 pick in 2020, has turned into a solid catch-and-shoot player. He's hitting about 35% of his 3-pointers this year, but has been inconsistent since his 51-point game in Orlando last year.
- Knox has shown signs of becoming a decent bench player, but casual fans probably won't notice the 23-year-old's absence.
- Wiseman, meanwhile, has appeared in 60 career NBA games (27 starts) and averaged almost 10 points and five rebounds per game. He's shown flashes since being drafted from Memphis, but didn't fit on the court or the books with Golden State.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.