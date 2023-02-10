The Pistons said goodbye to third-year wing Saddiq Bey on Thursday in a multi-team trade that landed them the second overall pick in 2020, seven-foot center James Wiseman.

Why it matters: After three years of trust in general manager Troy Weaver, fans and players are questioning the move.

The Pistons already have three young bigs — Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren and Marvin Bagley III — and are adding another top pick who hasn't lived up to expectations in Wiseman.

What they're saying: "If we're going to be the real Detroit Pistons and restore this thing, we need defense," Weaver told reporters Friday. "Size and defense."

What happened: Bey and forward Kevin Knox were initially sent to the Golden State Warriors before being flipped to Atlanta and Portland, respectively.

Zoom in: Bey, the No. 19 pick in 2020, has turned into a solid catch-and-shoot player. He's hitting about 35% of his 3-pointers this year, but has been inconsistent since his 51-point game in Orlando last year.