Valentine's Day gift guide in Detroit

Good Cakes and Bakes. Photo courtesy of the bakery and photographer Dele Nguyen

Picture this: You're in love! Isn't that great? We're happy for you. No, really, we are.

Yes, but: The pressure is now on. You want to show that special person how much you care about them this Feb. 14 — while also spending your dollars wisely in Detroit.

Never fear, we're here to help:

Art in Motion, a ceramics studio on the Avenue of Fashion, is offering a couple's package Friday through Tuesday with a two-hour wheel-throwing session, Champagne, roses and cupcakes.

$100 for two. 19939 Livernois Ave.

Urbanum, a home goods store in New Center, sells cards, candles, decorations, chocolate and other V-Day offerings.

6545 Woodward Ave.

For sugary treats, Good Cookies offers gift boxes with assorted cookies like double chocolate chip and peanut butter, while Good Cakes and Bakes has pink and red sweets on display like cupcakes and macarons.

19007 W. McNichols Road; 19363 Livernois Ave.

By Popular Demand, a collective selling various small business' jewelry, apparel, bath and body products, leather goods and more, has a decorated display of themed gifts.