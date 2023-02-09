Exploring Belle Isle's Blue Heron Lagoon

✌🏽 Sam here. Walk all the way down Belle Isle's Blue Heron Lagoon Trail and you'll be surrounded by rich natural texture.

The intrigue: After passing the lighthouse and bridge, there's a little bird house with a 3 x 5 notepad inside. On the front: "WRITE A LOVE LETTER TO BELLE ISLE."

Naturally, I did.

Zoom in: The trail also has informational boards showing the location of manmade fish-spawning reefs around the island.

The construction of shipping canals in the early 1900s destroyed the fish's natural habitat.

Just 1% of the sturgeon population that once called the Detroit River home still exists today — an estimated 6,000 now swimming in the river, according to research by Canadian conservation groups and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

That's sadly one of the healthiest remaining populations in the Great Lakes.

Flashback: Someone caught a 100-year-old, 240-pound sturgeon in the Detroit River in 2021.