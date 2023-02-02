21 mins ago - Things to Do
Grab your sled, here's where to hit the hills in Detroit
There are few things more pure than sledding.
- It teaches us that going fast is fun, good times require hard work (trudging back up the hill a billion times) and being cold eventually gives way to a hot chocolate-y future.
Now that we finally have the snow for it, here are some places in Detroit where you can take to the hills:
- Balduck Park on the east side has a sizable sledding hill that saw high traffic right after last week's snowstorm.
- Valade Park on the riverfront has a small but mighty hill, plus free sleds, wintertime events and fires to warm up by.
- Rouge Park also offers sledding, including during its upcoming Winter Fest on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Other options: Dorais Playground, Riverside Park and Butzel Family Center.
