Grab your sled, here's where to hit the hills in Detroit

There are few things more pure than sledding.

It teaches us that going fast is fun, good times require hard work (trudging back up the hill a billion times) and being cold eventually gives way to a hot chocolate-y future.

Now that we finally have the snow for it, here are some places in Detroit where you can take to the hills:

Balduck Park on the east side has a sizable sledding hill that saw high traffic right after last week's snowstorm.

Valade Park on the riverfront has a small but mighty hill, plus free sleds, wintertime events and fires to warm up by.

Rouge Park also offers sledding, including during its upcoming Winter Fest on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Other options: Dorais Playground, Riverside Park and Butzel Family Center.