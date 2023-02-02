Jobs, jobs, jobs: Detroit's $100M for training programs

The city's new $100 million scholarship program is a little different than others — it offers job training for Detroiters who aren't going to college.

The program is for people who struggle with reading, don't have a high school diploma, need a job or want a better-paying position.

Why it matters: There are about 8,900 jobs available in Metro Detroit and half don't require a college degree, Mayor Mike Duggan said earlier this week when announcing the program.

Driving the news: Over the next two years, the city is spending $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds on these scholarships for Detroiters:

Learn to Earn: Get paid $10/hour to improve reading skills if you're below an eighth-grade level.

High school diploma: Also pays $10/hour to earn a diploma or GED. Available to Detroiters initially scheduled to graduate in 2020 or earlier.

Skills for Life: Work a city job three days a week while training for jobs in trucking, health care and other fields the other two days.

Career training: Join one of the city's 50 training programs — 20 are paid — at no cost.

Jump Start: Job training and mentorship for those who have been unemployed for at least six months.

Of note: Many employers involved in the city's programs are "background friendly," meaning past criminal offenses or current marijuana use may not prevent employment.