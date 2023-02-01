Police reform talk returns to Legislature after Tyre Nichols' killing
Michigan's Legislative Black Caucus said yesterday that it wants to see lawmakers pass police reform bills following the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died days after Memphis police severely beat him.
Driving the news: A number of bipartisan proposals were introduced last session following the death of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids, but never made it to a vote.
- "Change must be made, not lip service," said Rep. Amos O'Neal (D-Saginaw), who asked the room to give a moment of silence for Nichols' family.
Details: A 12-bill package introduced last year includes banning no-knock warrants, chokeholds, establishing new procedures for investigating misconduct incidents and allowing an officer's license to be revoked if it is determined they used excessive force.
Zoom in: In a statement yesterday, City Council president Mary Sheffield said she wants to pass a law in Detroit requiring officers to intervene when a fellow officer is using excessive force.
What they're saying: "That could've been me, that could've been my younger brother, that could've been my 1-year-old son," said 30-year-old Rep. Donavan McKinney (D-Detroit).
- McKinney said he fears for his safety while driving up to Lansing from Detroit. "This badge on my hip doesn't matter, the title you hold, the education you received … We're telling our Black boys and girls 'Don't wear your hoodie, be presentable' … But that's not enough …"
What's next: Lawmakers need to reintroduce the package to send bills through the Civil Rights, Judiciary and Public Safety Committee, which is chaired by Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit).
- Chang tells Axios that lawmakers "are going to take a look at the bills and see what revisions need to be made and get together with the various state and national groups we've been working with."
- Chang says they plan to circle around with law enforcement groups and prosecutors as they did last term.
