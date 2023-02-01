Michigan's Legislative Black Caucus said yesterday that it wants to see lawmakers pass police reform bills following the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man​ who died days after Memphis police severely beat him.

Driving the news: A number of bipartisan proposals were introduced last session following the death of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids, but never made it to a vote.

"Change must be made, not lip service," said Rep. Amos O'Neal (D-Saginaw), who asked the room to give a moment of silence for Nichols' family.

Details: A 12-bill package introduced last year includes banning no-knock warrants, chokeholds, establishing new procedures for investigating misconduct incidents and allowing an officer's license to be revoked if it is determined they used excessive force.

Zoom in: In a statement yesterday, City Council president Mary Sheffield said she wants to pass a law in Detroit requiring officers to intervene when a fellow officer is using excessive force.

What they're saying: "That could've been me, that could've been my younger brother, that could've been my 1-year-old son," said 30-year-old Rep. Donavan McKinney (D-Detroit).

McKinney said he fears for his safety while driving up to Lansing from Detroit. "This badge on my hip doesn't matter, the title you hold, the education you received … We're telling our Black boys and girls 'Don't wear your hoodie, be presentable' … But that's not enough …"

What's next: Lawmakers need to reintroduce the package to send bills through the Civil Rights, Judiciary and Public Safety Committee, which is chaired by Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit).