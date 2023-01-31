In the latest BMF episode, the Flenory family's relationships with their neighbors and business partners are becoming more strained as a cocaine drought forces Meech to take bigger risks.

What happened: Rivals Meech and Lamar meet face-to-face in a police interrogation room after Meech survives being shot. The BMF founder declares he's not worried about Lamar getting the better of him after being given the chance to snitch for shooting him and put Lamar away for good.

Desperate for cash, Meech and Terry make a play to bring their work to Lansing — a smaller market with less supply so they can charge more.

"Lansing's got college kids, politicos and the slums!" Terry tells Meech.

Catch up quick: Terry has Denise — a recently hired driver for his car service — drive to Lansing without telling her there are hidden drugs inside. The batch is confiscated by detectives Bryant and Jin after Denise is pulled over on I-96.

With the car service business in jeopardy, Terry's right back in the drug game next to his brother.

What's next: With no choice but to abandon their lives in Detroit, Meech and Terry go on the run and take their business to Atlanta.