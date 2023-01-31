Try this Black-owned, plant-based Detroit-style pizza

As Detroit-style pizza spreads across the country, one local woman is making her pies with a greater focus on the health and wellness of her community.

The intrigue: "Let's not get caught up in the label or the concept, let's just eat food," Brittany March, founder of vegan, plant-based pizza pop-up itsfoodDetroit, tells Axios.

What's happening: For three years, March has been making pizza inside Alkebu-lan Village, a cultural education and youth recreational center on the east side celebrating its 45th anniversary this spring.

The menu features a robust variety of vegan options, with a handful of carnivorous choices topped with turkey pepperoni and bacon or Italian sausage.

ItsfoodDetroit serves at different pop-ups around the city, and March says she hopes to eventually open a six-days-a-week storefront location.

Flashback: March started making pizza almost 10 years ago, using conventions across the country to learn more and perfect her recipes.

Around 2016, she began picking up on just how much people from outside of Michigan wanted to try Detroit-style pizza.

What she's saying: "The feedback that I was getting was that Detroit-style pizza was taking off," March said. "I was floored … Of course I knew what Detroit-style pizza was before I went, but I didn't know that it had impacted the world. Now, it's everywhere that people are specifically dedicating what they do to Detroit-style pizza."

💭 Sam's thought bubble: I'm not vegan, but was curious enough to order the vegan pepperoni and cheese. The cheese — the real test — was great. The crust had the perfect crunch and the tomato sauce was plopped on top of the toppings with tasty spices mixed in that added flavor.

Next time I'll have to try a side of fried blue oyster mushrooms.

If you go: Pickup available each Sunday (12-5pm) and first Saturday of the month (11am-7pm) at Alkebu-lan Village: 7701 Harper, Detroit.

Find out where itsfoodDetroit's next pop-up is located on by following their Instagram