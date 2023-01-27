🏈 More pro football coming to Detroit

Ishmael Hyman and Joe Walker of the Michigan Panthers celebrate after scoring a touchdown last season. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The USFL's Michigan Panthers are coming home.

Driving the news: The Panthers will play their home games at Ford Field starting in April, the league announced yesterday.

The second-year league played all its regular season games in Birmingham, Ala. last year.

Another USFL squad, the Philadelphia Stars, will also call Ford Field home.

Flashback: The original USFL, which bears no relation to the new startup league outside of its name, also had a Michigan Panthers team.