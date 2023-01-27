1 hour ago - Sports

🏈 More pro football coming to Detroit

Joe Guillen
shmael Hyman of the Michigan Panthers celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Joe Walker in the second quarter of the game against the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium on June 11, 2022

Ishmael Hyman and Joe Walker of the Michigan Panthers celebrate after scoring a touchdown last season. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The USFL's Michigan Panthers are coming home.

Driving the news: The Panthers will play their home games at Ford Field starting in April, the league announced yesterday.

  • The second-year league played all its regular season games in Birmingham, Ala. last year.
  • Another USFL squad, the Philadelphia Stars, will also call Ford Field home.

Flashback: The original USFL, which bears no relation to the new startup league outside of its name, also had a Michigan Panthers team.

  • A 1983 Panthers playoff game drew 60,000 at the Pontiac Silverdome, according to the Detroit News.
  • They won the USFL championship that year.
