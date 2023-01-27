1 hour ago - Sports
🏈 More pro football coming to Detroit
The USFL's Michigan Panthers are coming home.
Driving the news: The Panthers will play their home games at Ford Field starting in April, the league announced yesterday.
- The second-year league played all its regular season games in Birmingham, Ala. last year.
- Another USFL squad, the Philadelphia Stars, will also call Ford Field home.
Flashback: The original USFL, which bears no relation to the new startup league outside of its name, also had a Michigan Panthers team.
- A 1983 Panthers playoff game drew 60,000 at the Pontiac Silverdome, according to the Detroit News.
- They won the USFL championship that year.
