Ford F-Series tops list of most popular vehicles in Detroit area

Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Axios Visuals

Three of our area's 10 best-selling vehicles are pickup trucks — including the most popular, the Ford F-Series.

Driving the news: The all-American truck that dates back to 1948 far surpasses the second most popular, the Ford Escape SUV.

The truck's nearly 20,000 local vehicle registrations are nearly 30% over the Escape's, according to 2022 data through November from S&P Global Mobility.

What they're saying: "The popularity of the Ford F-series pickup is no fluke," Car and Driver writes on its history. "Born more than a century ago, it earned its place in the American landscape by delivering rugged value and consistent innovation."

Be smart: Ford's F-Series is so beloved that the forthcoming electric F-150 is expected to be a key indicator of electric pickups as a whole catching on in the United States.