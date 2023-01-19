2 hours ago - Sports
🇫🇷 Killian Hayes returns home for Pistons game in Paris
All eyes are on Pistons guard Killian Hayes Thursday as he returns home for a special regular-season game against the Bulls in Paris.
- The Frenchman says he's excited to play in front of his grandma.
Driving the news: Hayes, in his third NBA season, has made huge progress on the court over the last two months.
- The trip couldn't come at a better time, writes the Free Press' Omari Sankofa.
Details: The game tips at 3pm ET at Accor Arena. Local fans can watch on Bally Sports Detroit or stream via the NBA League Pass.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.