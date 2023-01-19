🇫🇷 Killian Hayes returns home for Pistons game in Paris

Killian Hayes speaks to the kids at the Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan yesterday in Paris. Photo: Catherine Steenkeste/NBAE, via Getty Images

All eyes are on Pistons guard Killian Hayes Thursday as he returns home for a special regular-season game against the Bulls in Paris.

The Frenchman says he's excited to play in front of his grandma.

Driving the news: Hayes, in his third NBA season, has made huge progress on the court over the last two months.

The trip couldn't come at a better time, writes the Free Press' Omari Sankofa.

Details: The game tips at 3pm ET at Accor Arena. Local fans can watch on Bally Sports Detroit or stream via the NBA League Pass.