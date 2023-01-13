Forget about that long week back to work — it's about to be a three-day weekend.

Here's what's happening:

​​🕺🏽 Soul Night: Bring your fur jackets to the Garden Theatre in Midtown Sunday night at 8pm for the annual night of soul, featuring live DJs and a performance from Case.

🇺🇸 Martin Luther King Jr. Day events: An MLK Jr. rally and march at the historic St. Mathews and St. Joseph's Episcopal Church goes from noon-3pm on Monday.

The Charles H. Wright Museum's annual celebration includes the launch of the museum's President's Lecture Series, featuring Charles M. Blow, an op-ed columnist and MSNBC political analyst, as the inaugural speaker.

Events at the Wright begin with an 8am prayer breakfast, with programming until 3pm. The lecture starts at 4pm.

🌞 Get some sunlight: A break from the gray is coming. Grab a winter hat and head outside Saturday for our first full day of sun since 2022.