Man dies at Detroit Athletic Club pool

A Grosse Pointe Woods man died unexpectedly at the Detroit Athletic Club pool last Sunday.

Victor Judnic, 57, was doing what he loved — swimming laps at the DAC, according to an obituary.

Judnic was married and had two children, according to the obituary. A message left to a relative was not returned.

What happened: Trained staff administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived after a member was found unresponsive Sunday morning. According to the Detroit Fire Department, he was pronounced dead at a hospital about one hour later.

"Our club community is saddened by this traumatic loss. Many of the members and staff who witnessed this tragedy are feeling a mix of emotions today; let's keep them in our thoughts. Above all, our hearts are with the member's family," executive manager Charles Johnson said in an email to members obtained by Axios.

The latest: The DAC is conducting an internal and external review of the incident, Johnson said in the email.