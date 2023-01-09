11 mins ago - Things to Do
Giving flowers to Kevin McCord, Detroit R&B's "unsung legend"
Kevin "Mr. Groove" McCord might not be a household name, but there's a good chance you've heard or danced to his music, writes In Sheep's Clothing Hi/Fi's Phil Cho.
The intrigue: McCord's influence has stretched across hip-hop and R&B records since the late 1980s.
- As a solo producer and part of the Detroit-based One Way group, his production has been sampled by Slum Village, De La Soul, Tupac, Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, The Weeknd and countless others.
- Gamers have heard McCord's music on Grand Theft Auto: Vice City's Fever 105 station, which featured a track co-written by McCord — Oliver Cheatham's "Get Down Saturday Night."
State of play: McCord's "Never Say" (1985) is a staple on Detroit's Mix 92.3 station, but Mr. Groove's lasting production is Alicia Myers 1981 hit "I Want to Thank You."
- The song has become a tradition at summer cookouts and clubs, for streaming playlists and motorcyclists riding down Mack Avenue.
Of note: Purchase McCord's records here.
