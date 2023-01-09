11 mins ago - Things to Do

Giving flowers to Kevin McCord, Detroit R&B's "unsung legend"

Samuel Robinson
Kevin McCord and Alicia Myers 1981 hit "I Want to Thank You," which he produced. Photos: Backatcha Records

Kevin McCord and Alicia Myers 1981 hit "I Want to Thank You," which he produced. Photos: Backatcha Records

Kevin "Mr. Groove" McCord might not be a household name, but there's a good chance you've heard or danced to his music, writes In Sheep's Clothing Hi/Fi's Phil Cho.

The intrigue: McCord's influence has stretched across hip-hop and R&B records since the late 1980s.

  • As a solo producer and part of the Detroit-based One Way group, his production has been sampled by Slum Village, De La Soul, Tupac, Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, The Weeknd and countless others.
  • Gamers have heard McCord's music on Grand Theft Auto: Vice City's Fever 105 station, which featured a track co-written by McCord — Oliver Cheatham's "Get Down Saturday Night."

State of play: McCord's "Never Say" (1985) is a staple on Detroit's Mix 92.3 station, but Mr. Groove's lasting production is Alicia Myers 1981 hit "I Want to Thank You."

  • The song has become a tradition at summer cookouts and clubs, for streaming playlists and motorcyclists riding down Mack Avenue.

Of note: Purchase McCord's records here.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more