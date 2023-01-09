Giving flowers to Kevin McCord, Detroit R&B's "unsung legend"

Kevin McCord and Alicia Myers 1981 hit "I Want to Thank You," which he produced. Photos: Backatcha Records

Kevin "Mr. Groove" McCord might not be a household name, but there's a good chance you've heard or danced to his music, writes In Sheep's Clothing Hi/Fi's Phil Cho.

The intrigue: McCord's influence has stretched across hip-hop and R&B records since the late 1980s.

As a solo producer and part of the Detroit-based One Way group, his production has been sampled by Slum Village, De La Soul, Tupac, Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, The Weeknd and countless others.

Gamers have heard McCord's music on Grand Theft Auto: Vice City's Fever 105 station, which featured a track co-written by McCord — Oliver Cheatham's "Get Down Saturday Night."

State of play: McCord's "Never Say" (1985) is a staple on Detroit's Mix 92.3 station, but Mr. Groove's lasting production is Alicia Myers 1981 hit "I Want to Thank You."

The song has become a tradition at summer cookouts and clubs, for streaming playlists and motorcyclists riding down Mack Avenue.

Of note: Purchase McCord's records here.