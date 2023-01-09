15 mins ago - Food and Drink

Jolly Pumpkin slings great pizza and prices

Joe Guillen

The Mediterranean Chicken pizza at Jolly Pumpkin. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

👋 Hey, Joe here. While reporting last week on Avalon's move to close its original Cass Corridor location and open a collaboration with Jolly Pumpkin, I decided to check out the bakery's future home.

🍕 Eating the news: Jolly Pumpkin's menu is packed with intriguing pizza options, from the meat-heavy Pork Pie to the South Pacific loaded with bacon, pineapple and jalapeños.

What I ate: The Mediterranean Chicken with pepperoncini, onions, tomatoes and oregano.

  • The pizza was cooked perfectly and the toppings were plentiful. I got two meals out of it.
  • $15 for pizza this good is great value in this economy.

If you go: Open 11am - 10pm Monday - Thursday, 11am - 11pm Friday - Saturday and noon - 8pm on Sunday at 441 W. Canfield St.

  • Jolly Pumpkin has other locations in Ann Arbor, Dexter, Dearborn, Grand Rapids, East Lansing, Royal Oak and Traverse City.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more