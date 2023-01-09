Jolly Pumpkin slings great pizza and prices

👋 Hey, Joe here. While reporting last week on Avalon's move to close its original Cass Corridor location and open a collaboration with Jolly Pumpkin, I decided to check out the bakery's future home.

🍕 Eating the news: Jolly Pumpkin's menu is packed with intriguing pizza options, from the meat-heavy Pork Pie to the South Pacific loaded with bacon, pineapple and jalapeños.

What I ate: The Mediterranean Chicken with pepperoncini, onions, tomatoes and oregano.

The pizza was cooked perfectly and the toppings were plentiful. I got two meals out of it.

$15 for pizza this good is great value in this economy.

If you go: Open 11am - 10pm Monday - Thursday, 11am - 11pm Friday - Saturday and noon - 8pm on Sunday at 441 W. Canfield St.