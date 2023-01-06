What to do for the first weekend of 2023
It's the first weekend of 2023.
- Here's three ways to spend it:
❄️ Fire and ice festival: The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy hosts a free medieval fire and ice festival at Valade Park Friday through Sunday. The family friendly event features a 7-foot ice structure that becomes a giant bonfire at 6pm Saturday. You can also eat a turkey leg while watching ice carvers or participate in archery and ax throwing.
- 2670 E. Atwater Street.
🧱 Detroit LEGO display: See the Michigan LEGO Users Group's collection of Detroit landmarks and pop culture favorites on display at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn. The Fisher Building, the city skyline, and historic local mansions are part of the collection.
- Tickets for nonmembers are $30.
🖼️ Fisher Building tour: Pure Detroit's free weekend Fisher Building tours start up again on Saturday at 2pm.
- An expert guide walks you through the marble walls, bronze doors and art deco chandeliers inside what's known as "Detroit's largest art object."
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.