Single-digit temperatures last week led to major damage at a few Midtown apartment buildings, forcing some residents to be displaced during the holidays.

The 118-year-old Addison, a former hotel turned residential building above Pho Lucky, suffered some of the worst water damage.

Driving the news: Multiple ceilings collapsed early Christmas morning after a pipe in the fire suppression sprinkler system burst on the top floor. The damage caused at least three Addison residents to be displaced.

Residents were initially spared from leaking ceilings on the fourth floor now live with a thick odor and mold growing throughout their hallway.

The six-story building is without elevator access for the foreseeable future, management says.

What's more: The Sheridan Court Apartments were without heat and hot water over the holiday weekend, the Free Press reports.

Between the lines: The Addison building is one of many that belonged to Joel Landy, whose portfolio sprawled across the Cass Corridor neighborhood. Once known as a hot spot for drug dealers and sex workers, the area is now right in the middle of the planned District Detroit.

A pending $17.5 million sale of Landy's portfolio is being held up by a messy legal battle over who controls the sale process.

The Detroit-based firm District Capital is the would-be buyer, the Free Press reports.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: Yes, I live at the Addison. Being told over the phone to "get here if you want to save your stuff" at 1am on Christmas morning was not great.

Thankfully, my unit held up as others crumbled, but with the pending sale and a future reconstruction in the works, we're all in the same boat of not knowing how much longer we'll be able to live here.